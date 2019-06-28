LBS Bina confident of RM1.5b sales by year-end

PETALING JAYA, June 28 — LBS Bina Bhd expects to achieve its RM1.5 billion sales target by year-end, supported by projects to be launched this year including an affordable housing project, says group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

He said as of June 27, net sales of the company stood at RM766 million, contributed mainly from the project in Cyber South.

“We also have unbilled sales of RM1.745 billion and 18 ongoing projects.

“And in the next two to three months, we are going to launch our affordable apartment project in Ijok with a gross development value of RM565 million,” he told reporters after the company’s annual general meeting here today.

Lim noted that there will be 1,250 units of Melodi Perdana affordable apartments, which prices starting at RM380,000. — Bernama