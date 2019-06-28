Malay Mail

Japan PM Abe calls for strong G20 message on free trade

US President Donald Trump jokes to the media about fist bumping with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Osaka June 28, 2019. — Reuters pic
OSAKA, June 28 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today urged leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to deliver a strong message to support “free, fair and indiscriminate” trade as he expressed “deep concerns” over the current landscape of global trade.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day Osaka G20 summit meeting, Abe also said Japan, as a flag-bearer of free trade, would strongly promote improvement in a multilateral trade system and negotiations over agreements on economic cooperation.

“Today, I want to discuss with leaders measures to further enhance momentum towards reform in WTO, (World Trade Organisation)”, he said. — Reuters

