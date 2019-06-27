Gamuda accepts offer by MoF Inc

The Smart Tunnel in Kuala Lumpur is one of the four highways in which Gamuda holds a stake. ― Picture taken from Facebook/SMART Tunnel

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Gamuda Bhd has accepted the proposed offer by the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MOF Inc) to purchase all of the group’s equity stake in four companies.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the companies were Kesas Sdn Bhd (Kesas), Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (Sprint), Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (Litrak) and Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd (Smart).

“The board of Gamuda will make the appropriate announcements in due course after the going through the relevant due process with its respective associated companies and joint venture company,” it said.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently announced that the government had made a RM6.2 billion bid to take over four concessions of toll highways, which could save taxpayers RM5.3 billion in compensation to the concessionaires.

Gamuda has a significant stake in all four highways. — Bernama