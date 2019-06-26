Trump suggests EU is out of line with lawsuits against US tech firms

US President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser in Des Moines, Iowa, June 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 26 — US President Donald Trump today suggested the European Union was out of line bringing lawsuits against US technology companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google, saying legal action against those firms should be the purview of the United States.

“She hates the United States perhaps worse than any person I’ve ever met,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network in an apparent reference to EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

“What she does to our country. She’s suing all our companies. We should be suing Google and Facebook, and all that, which perhaps we will,” he said. “They’re suing Apple for billions of dollars. They’re suing everybody.”

“They make it almost impossible to do two-way business,” Trump said, reprising his frequent complaint that Europe treats the United States worse than China when it comes to trade.

Trump also reiterated his view that social media companies were discriminating against conservatives.

“They should be sued,” he said. — Reuters