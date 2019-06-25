Union Gas monitoring LPG supply after deadly fire at supplier’s facility in Singapore

The aftermath of the massive fire that broke out at a LPG facility in Jalan Buroh in Jurong June 21, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 25 — Gas supplier Union Gas Holdings is “assessing and monitoring” the impact of disruption to its supply of bottled Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), following a massive fire last Friday (June 21) at a supplier’s facility.

The blaze raged through the bottling and storage facility of Summit Gas Systems at Jalan Buroh in the Jurong industrial area, killing one worker and injuring another two.

In a Singapore Exchange filing yesterday, Union Gas said that operations at Summit Gas Systems’ facility have been suspended and moved to a facility operated by another supplier, Semgas Supply in Jalan Pesawat.

Union Gas added that it “deeply regrets the fatality” and expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the worker who died.

Union Gas distributes bottled LPG cylinders to residences in Singapore. It also produces and distributes compressed natural gas and diesel.

Summit Gas Systems is a subsidiary of Union Energy Corporation (UEC), but it is not part of the Union Gas group.

The controlling shareholder and non-executive chairman of Union Gas is Mr Teo Kiang Ang, who is also a director and holds a 61.89 per cent stake in UEC.

Union Gas’ chief executive officer and executive director, Mr Teo Hark Piang, owns 12.55 per cent of UEC and is a non-executive director there.

Union Gas relies on UEC for its supply of bottled LPG cylinders through its dealership agreements with Summit and Semgas.

In its filing, Union Gas said that UEC has given assurance that it will honour all its LPG fulfilment to Union Gas. Union Gas added that it will work with both its suppliers to ensure there is “minimum disruption” to the supply of bottled LPG cylinders.

The fire at Summit’s facility was the largest one involving LPG cylinders that the Singapore Civil Defence Force has had to combat.

Firefighters took six hours to extinguish the flames which had engulfed the facility, which is about the size of two football fields.

Union Gas added in its filing that it will update shareholders if there is any material impact, operationally or financially, to the group as a result of the incident. — TODAY