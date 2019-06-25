Felda chairman resigns

It was reported that Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor (pic) would serve until June 30. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Felda chairman Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor tendered his resignation yesterday, just 11 months since taking up the post.

In a statement today, Felda said that a new chairman will be named by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali soon.

“In the year that he was here, he was actively trying to understand our issues especially those regarding the settler’s welfare

“Under his administration, several transformation plans had been initiated, some completed, while others are still in the implementation stage, but all aimed at returning Felda to its former glory,” said the statement.

Also during his administration was the white paper tabled in Parliament on April 10 which revealed that the agency was RM12.1 billion in debt as of 2017 and also a RM6.23 billion financial boost to ensure Felda’s sustainability.

When asked about his resignation, Megat had smiled and said that this was just another part of life’s phases.

“The journey of life consists of stops and starts, I wonder what else Allah has planned for me,” he said.

It was reported that Megat would serve until June 30.

The former Malayan Banking Bhd chairman had replaced Tan Sri Shahrir Samad who stepped down on May 14 last year after the new government took over. Shahrir was also brought in after a series of mismanagement issues.