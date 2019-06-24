Game on: Razer-Visa partnership transforms South-east Asia payments

Razer has partnered Visa, the world leader in digital payments to transform payments in South-east Asia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers has partnered Visa, the world leader in digital payments to transform payments in South-east Asia.

The partnership will integrate Visa prepaid solution in Razer Pay e-wallet to enable users to make payments at 54 million merchant locations on Visa’s global network and bring financial inclusion to South-east Asia’s unbanked and underserved population.

“Together, Visa and Razer Fintech have the opportunity to transform the payment experience for not only the gaming community but many of South-east Asia’s unbanked and underserved consumers, as well,” said Visa Regional President (Asia Pacific), Chris Clark.

Under the initiative, Razer’s financial technology arm, Razer Fintech and Visa will develop a virtual Visa prepaid solution to be embedded in the Razer Pay e-wallet, allowing up to 60 million Razer users to make payments wherever Visa is accepted.

The prepaid solution will complement Razer Pay’s existing offerings, including mobile top-ups, leading virtual credits and entertainment purchases for music and streaming services.

The integrated prepaid card solution will also offer users the same convenient top-up and cash-out methods available on Razer Pay, underpinned by an advanced privacy and security framework.

The collaboration also aims to empower this segment of early adopters and introduce interactive and straightforward financial planning capabilities to enhance the financial literacy levels of the South-east Asia population.

Razer Fintech and Visa have anticipated rolling out these solutions progressively in selected countries across South-east Asia in the coming months, before expanding globally. — Bernama