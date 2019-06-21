7-Eleven to implement AX Retail B2B

Under the collaboration, 7-Eleven Malaysia will utilise Radiant Globaltech’s AX Retail B2B portal for a period of three years and can be renewed on a yearly basis once the initial agreement has expired. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Convenience store chain operator 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd and retail technology solutions provider Radiant Globaltech Bhd are collaborating to implement Radian Globaltech’s retail management portal AX Retail B2B.

Under the collaboration, 7-Eleven Malaysia will utilise Radiant Globaltech’s AX Retail B2B portal for a period of three years and can be renewed on a yearly basis once the initial agreement has expired.

All trade suppliers of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s 2,323 outlets nationwide are able to adopt the usage of the cloud-based portal, which streamlines the entire procurement process and reduces errors in deliveries, invoices and payments.

“The big efficiency comes more at the back office, at the accounts department that will be able to reconcile a little bit faster and also the reduction errors,” 7-Eleven Malaysia chief executive officer Colin Harvey told reporters after the signing of a collaboration agreement between both companies.

Radiant Globaltech managing director Paul Yap Ban Foo said the group had noted greater acceptance for retail technology solutions including its in-house developed AX Retail B2B portal in recent years, as retail outlets prioritise increasing operational efficiency, especially in multiple-outlet chains.

“The software should be launched (for 7-Eleven) next month,” he added.

Meanwhile, Harvey said the company sees a potential to increase the number of 7-Eleven outlets as part of a long-term plan.

“There is an opportunity for 7-Eleven to have 3,000 outlets or 5,000 outlets. There is a huge opportunity.

“When you look around here, you just see all the new developments, all the new buildings and also shopping malls going up. There are plenty of opportunities,” he said. — Bernama