Malaysian SMEs project potential sales of RM20m at Paris Air Show

Visitors walk past during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Four Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) expect to achieve potential sales of RM20 million from business matching sessions which concluded today at the ongoing International Paris Airshow 2019.

The SMEs participating in the event are Curge Advance Sdn Bhd, Jecmetal Industries Sdn Bhd, JWR Industries Sdn Bhd and Venture Die Casting Sdn Bhd. They come from diverse industries such as aircraft components and parts manufacturing, precision metallic machining, metal stamping and fabrication and surface finishing.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development (MED) said the participation of the SMEs under the Malaysia Pavilion, had garnered keen interest.

“Numerous enquiries have been received from both domestic and foreign aerospace players from the United Kingdom, France and Japan for potential joint venture, integration into the aerospace supply chain and technology experience sharing in the research and development phase and commercialisation, particularly in aerospace manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO),” it added.

MED Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said the airshow had benefited the participating the SMEs by providing them with an opportunity to generate potential sales and investment, thus creating a multiplier effect for Malaysian SMEs in the global aerospace industry.

After a successful trip to the International Paris Airshow, Mohd Redzuan has been invited to deliver a talk titled, “Prospects of the Halal Market and Entrepreneurship”, to 14 local entrepreneurial leaders at the Cambridge Judge Business School.

This is the second time a Malaysian minister has been invited to the renowned Cambridge University within a week.

Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad also gave a talk at the Cambridge Union on June 16. — Bernama