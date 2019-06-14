Boustead Plantations CEO to retire on July 31

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Boustead Plantations Bhd (BPB) chief executive officer (CEO) Chow Kok Choy, 71, will retire on July 31, 2019, after serving the group in different capacities for 48 years since 1971.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, BPB said the board had appointed deputy CEO Mohamad Azlan Jaafar as the acting CEO in the interim period until further notice.

Meanwhile, BPB chairman Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Che Mat in a separate statement said Chow’s extensive expertise had been invaluable during his long-standing tenure with the group.

“He has played an instrumental role in the growth of the group and we wish him all the best in his journey ahead,” he said.

According to the statement, Chow joined the group in 1971 as an estate manager for several estates.

He served as BPB chief operating officer from 2014 until his appointment as CEO in 2018. — Bernama