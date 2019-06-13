Hong Kong stocks end down but pare losses

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, in this July 8, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 13 — Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower today as investors pared early hefty losses fuelled by concerns about the impact of protests in the city while investors keep tabs on developments in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.05 per cent, or 13.75 points, to 27,294.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 1.36 points, to 2,910.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.29 per cent, or 4.39 points, to 1,532.79. — AFP