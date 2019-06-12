Ringgit opens higher vs US dollar

The ringgit is up against the generally weak greenback spooked by trade war fears. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The ringgit rose against the US dollar this morning as fears of a trade war between the US and Mexico simmered down, a dealer said.

At 9am, the ringgit was at 4.1600/1650 against the greenback from 4.1610/1650 at yesterday's close.

OANDA senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza said the dollar traded higher after Washington brokered a deal on migration with its North American neighbour which avoided painful tariffs on Mexican goods.

With the de-escalation of tension with Mexico, the US can now focus on the US-China trade dispute.

“The negotiations between the two super-powers don’t have a set date, and with the G20 in Japan fast approaching, the chance there is a positive announcement is uncertain,” he said.

At the opening, the ringgit, however, traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0503/0551 from 3.0484/0522 at yesterday's close, lower versus the yen to 3.8334/8391 from 3.8283/8324 and weakened against the euro to 4.7133/7194 from 4.7086/7148.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the local unit was lower at 5.2932/3000 to 5.2874/2941 at yestersday's close. — Bernama