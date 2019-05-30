MRCB net profit for Q1 2019 falls to RM4m

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd’s (MRCB) net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, fell to RM4.13 million from RM21.52 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue declined to RM234.05 million from RM427.59 million previously mainly due to the lower revenue contribution from both the property development and investment, and engineering, construction and environment divisions, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

On prospect, it said the company remained confident that its long-term prospects were positive on the back of a sustainable supply of future projects with a total gross development value of RM31 billion for the property development and investment division, and RM22.6 billion order book for the engineering, construction and environment division. — Bernama