BNM international reserves at US$102.8b as at May 15

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves stood at US$102.8 billion as at May 15, 2019.

In a statement, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and is 1.1 time total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves, as at April 15, comprised foreign currency reserves at US$96.6 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.6 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.4 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM419.41 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM2.27 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.33 billion), loans and advances (RM7.1 billion), land and buildings (RM4.17 billion) and other assets (RM13.53 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM132.19 billion), currency in circulation (RM109.66 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM165.91 billion), federal government deposits (RM14.54 billion), other deposits (RM826.17 million), Bank Negara papers (RM14.41 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.61 billion) and other liabilities (RM2.55 billion). — Bernama