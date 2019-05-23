Techbond Group wins US$2.7m contract in Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Techbond Group Bhd (TGB) has won a contract for the supply, construction and installation of a factory complex in Vietnam for US$2.7 million (US$1=RM4.19), excluding local value added tax (VAT) of 10 per cent from main contractor Trung Hau Construction Corporation.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, TGB said the contract was accepted by its wholly-owned subsidiary Techbond MFG (Vietnam) Co Ltd.

The factory complex is located at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park II-A, Vinh Commune, Tan Uyen Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam.

The contract is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

“The main contractor shall handover the whole project with a certified construction warranty of 24 months and a warranty guarantee of five per cent of the total contract value,” it said.

The contract will not have any effect on the share capital and shareholding structure of TGB and is not expected to have any material effect on the net assets per share, earnings per share and gearing of TGB for the financial year ending June 30, 2019. — Bernama