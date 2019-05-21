IOI Corp Q3 net profit falls to RM245.8m

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — IOI Corporation Bhd’s net profit fell to RM245.8 million for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q3) from RM2.068 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue, however, was higher at RM1.89 billion from RM1.74 billion previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company attributed the weaker profit due mainly to net foreign currency translation loss on foreign currency denominated borrowings and deposits.

It said the plantation segment’s profit was 44 per cent lower year-on-year at RM132.6 million during the quarter under review, due to lower crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel price realised.

The resource-based manufacturing segment, on the other hand, registered a higher profit of RM196.6 million in the third quarter of the 2019 financial year (FY19) from RM64.1 million in the same period in FY18.

Moving forward, IOI Corp expected the plantation segment’s fresh fruit bunches production for the group to be slightly lower in Q4 FY19 when compared to Q3 FY19 due to the change in the seasonality of the Malaysian production pattern and the lower harvesting productivity during Ramadan.

For the resource-based manufacturing segment, the company expected the oleochemical sub-segment to continue to perform well in Q4 FY2019 with good demand for its products and lower raw material prices.

Its 30-per cent-owned speciality fats associate company, Bunge Loders Croklaan, is anticipated to continue to deliver good performance in Q4 FY2019 with higher volume in the confectionary and human nutrition categories, coupled with the synergies derived from the integration of the company into Bunge’s edible oils business.

“Overall, the group expects its performance for the next quarter to be satisfactory,” it said. — Bernama