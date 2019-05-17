Carlsberg Malaysia nets RM87.6m profit in 2019 first quarter

Ted Akiskalos, group managing director of Carlsberg Malaysia and Singapore — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Beer maker Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad has reported a net profit of RM87.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The company said the 8.4 per cent profit increase was on the back of a 20.3 per cent growth in revenue to RM659.9 million compared to the same period last year.

It attributed the rise to higher sales during Chinese New Year in both Malaysia and Singapore last February.

It said revenue for Malaysia grew by 23.7 per cent to RM501.9 million while revenue from Singapore grew by 10.7 per cent to RM158.1 million.

“Earnings per share for the quarter was 28.65 sen compared to 26.43 sen for the corresponding quarter last year,” Carsberg said in a statement.

The group proposed an interim dividend of 21.5 sen per ordinary share, which it said represents a payout ratio of 75 per cent of its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2019.