Wall Street pares losses after Trump decides to delay auto tariffs

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, April 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 15 — US stocks pared losses today after US President Donald Trump decided to delay tariffs on auto imports by up to six months.

Sentiment was earlier hurt by a clutch of weak economic data from the United States and China that sparked worries of slowing global growth.

At 10.21am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 68.16 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 25,463.89, the S&P 500 was down 2.12 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,832.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.00 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 7,752.50.

When markets opened, the Dow fell 131.92 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 25,400.13. The S&P 500 was lower by 14.03 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,820.38 and the Nasdaq dropped 51.69 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 7,682.80. — Reuters