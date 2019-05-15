US Treasury chief to plan for trade meeting in China soon, says spokesman

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting in Washington, April 12, 2019. — Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 15 — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will plan for another trade meeting in China at some point soon, a Treasury spokesman said yesterday, adding to President Donald Trump's earlier statements that US dialogue with Beijing was continuing.

Asked at a briefing whether Mnuchin was headed back to Beijing for more talks, the spokesman said: “As the secretary has indicated, the negotiations will continue. We do anticipate, as the secretary indicated yesterday, that we will plan for a meeting in China at some point soon.”

The spokesman provided no further details on the timing of a potential visit, but said that Trump was planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in late June at a Group of 20 leaders summit in Japan. — Reuters