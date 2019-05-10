Report: Beckhams take full control of brand business

David Beckham and his wife Victoria have taken full control of his brand company after snapping up shares they did not already own. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 10 — Ex-England international footballer David Beckham and his fashion-designer wife Victoria have taken full control of his brand company after snapping up shares they did not already own, The Financial Times said today.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the business daily reported that David and former Spice Girls member Victoria paid US$50 million (RM208 million) for a 33-percent stake held by XIX Entertainment, owned by the band's ex-manager Simon Fuller.

Beckham Brand Company, which manages the former Manchester United star's partnerships and brands, has a stake in new US Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami.

Today’s report comes one day after David was handed a six-month disqualification from driving in Britain after using a phone while behind the wheel. — AFP