Miti revises anti-dumping duties on alloy and non-alloy steel imports

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has revised anti-dumping duties imposed on imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel originating or exported from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The ministry in a statement today, said the revision was done after the government had conducted and completed the administrative review investigation on producers and importers in Malaysia, as well as producers or exporters from the alleged countries.

The administrative review investigation was in accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994.

“The Royal Malaysian Customs Department will enforce the collection of the revised anti-dumping duties effective May 8, 2019 to May 23, 2021,” it added.

Chinese steel producers Bengang Steel Plates Co Ltd’s anti-dumping duties now stood at 42.08 per cent, while BX Steel POSCO Cold Rolled Sheet Co Ltd (35.89 per cent), Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co Ltd (42.08 per cent) and other producers/exporters (42.08 per cent).

For South Korean steel producers, it is nil for POSCO , Hyundai Steel Company (11.55 per cent), and other producers (21.64 per cent).

In the case of Vietnamese steel producers, it is POSCO Vietnam Co Ltd (2.0 per cent), China Steel Sumikin Viet Nam Joint Stock Company (13.68 per cent) and others (13.68 per cent).

On November 9, 2018, the government initiated an administrative review investigation concerning anti-dumping duties imposed on imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel originating from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The administrative review investigation was based on a petition filed by CSC Steel Sdn Bhd on behalf of the domestic industry producing cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel.

The petitioner claimed that there was a substantial change in the dumping margin for the imports of subject merchandise by producers or exporters from China, South Korea and Vietnam, since the imposition of the anti-dumping duties on the imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel on May 24, 2016. ― Bernama