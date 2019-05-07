Morgan Stanley to shut down its Russian banking business in Q1 of 2020

Morgan Stanley announced late last year that it was planning a voluntary shutdown of its banking business in Russia. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 7 ― Morgan Stanley is planning to send a formal notice to the Russian central bank that it will close down its banking operations in the country in the first quarter of 2020, its Russian unit said in its annual report.

The Wall Street bank's Russian subsidiary said in the report that US and European Union sanctions imposed since 2014 had made it hard for Russian businesses to access international capital markets.

“(The) impact of changes in the economy on the future results of the bank's business and its financial condition may turn out to be significant,” the report said.

Morgan Stanley will keep a consulting business in Russia, which would not require a licence, according to the report. ― Reuters