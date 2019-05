Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing May 1, 2019. — Andy Wong/Pool handout via Reuters

BEIJING, May 6 — China’s Vice Premier Liu He is “very unlikely” to go to the United States this week following US President Donald Trump’s “threat” to hike tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods, editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said today.

“Let Trump raise tariffs. Let’s see when trade talks can resume,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily. — Bernama