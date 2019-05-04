Redzuan: Malaysian entrepreneurs need to be more competitive to explore new markets

Entreprenur Development minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur April 30, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SERENDAH, May 4 — Entrepreneurs must always be competitive and willing to accept challenges to explore new markets, whether domestically or at the international level.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said entrepreneurs must also be more transparent when undertaking business activities to reassure the public.

“This is an important value to ensure entrepreneurs are not (operating) at the same level,” he told reporters after his visit to Dhaya Maju Infrastucture (Asia) Sdn Bhd’s (DMIA) depot here today.

DMIA is an engineering, property and infrastructure company with more than 23 years of experience in construction, and electric railway track rehabilitation and maintenance.

Mohd Redzuan said DMIA had the expertise and capability to act as an example to entrepreneurs who are willing to grow.

“With this capability, we can create projects with the expertise in place and need not look for foreign expertise, or say they (foreigners) are more skilled than us.

“Therefore, I am confident (local) entrepreneurs out there can directly be involved in the East Coast Rail Link. I hope DMIA can help develop other entrepreneurs so that everyone can benefit from this project,” he added.

Meanwhile, DMIA chief operating officer Datuk Mohamed Razeek said the company had invested RM300 million in machinery and equipment, and was looking to tap Southeast Asian markets for infrastructure works.

“The investment is a key strategy to expand our business beyond Malaysia and become regional player.

“Southeast Asia’s rapid growth has outpaced its infrastructure development. There is a massive push to invest, build and upgrade local infrastructure throughout the region,” he said. — Bernama