EU palm oil ban not jeopardising revenue of SMEs, says deputy minister

The EU decision to ban Malaysian palm oil is not seen as jeopardising the income of SMEs that produce products using the commodity. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, May 4 — The European Union’s (EU) decision to ban Malaysian palm oil is not seen as jeopardising the income of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that produce products using the commodity.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said several major countries, including India and China, still accept palm oil-based products from Malaysia.

“Currently, both domestic and foreign markets accept palm-based products. It is only Europe and the government will handle this in a special way.

“Entrepreneurs can still use (palm oil). We should not distrust our own commodity because this will give the opposition a win,” he told reporters after attending the Bumiputera SME Export Programme event here today.

Mohd Hatta also recommended SME entrepreneurs to continue using palm oil to manufacture various products to help make the government’s “Love My Palm Oil” campaign a success.

He said the campaign would also help to educate the public on the advantages of palm oil.

“When certain parties portray palm oil negatively, we shouldn’t say there’s no need to use palm oil because the oil itself is good.

“So, SMEs should use palm oil in their products for the public to be aware of its benefits and see that entrepreneurs still believe in it,” he added. — Bernama