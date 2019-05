Tesla Inc offering of shares was priced at US$244.10 per share and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will buy shares worth up to US$25 million. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 3 — Tesla Inc said today its offering of 3.1 million shares was priced at US$244.10 (RM1,011.38) per share and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will buy shares worth up to US$25 million.

Tesla said yesterday it would raise up to US$2.3 billion in new capital through shares and debt, and Musk would buy shares worth US$10 million. — Reuters