Skidding sales brake Fiat Chrysler profit

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the US headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

MILAN, May 3 — Automaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said today that it would still meet its annual target of a stable operating profit despite seeing net earnings chopped nearly half in the first three months of this year as sales slid.

Investors appeared to be reassured as the company’s shares climbed more than one per cent immediately after the announcement of the Italian-US carmaker’s first quarter results.

Net profit came in at €508 million (RM2.1 billion), a drop of nearly 47 per cent from the first quarter of last year.

Including car parts maker Magneti Marelli, which Fiat Chrysler just sold to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei, net profits came in at €619 million, still far below the €778 million expected by an analyst consensus calculated by Factset Estimates.

Sales by the company which makes Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Dodge and Ram vehicles, slid 4.8 per cent to €24.5 billion.

The number of vehicles shipped fell by 14 per cent, which the company said was partially the result of an exceptional performance last year selling both new and old versions of the Jeep Wrangler.

Last month chief executive Mike Manley gave investors a heads up to disappointing first quarter results but expressed confidence Fiat Chrysler would meet its 2019 targets.

Those were reconfirmed today with a stable operating profit of €6.7 billion and a 10 per cent decline of earnings per share. — AFP