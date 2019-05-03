Mitsui invests in Axiata Digital, boosts core businesses valuation to US$500m

Axiata Digital CEO Mohd Khairil Abdullah said Mitsui would become a strategic shareholder and business partner at it’s core business verticals. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Mitsui & Co, one of Japan’s largest trading houses, is making a strategic minority investment in Axiata Group Bhd’s digital service arm, Axiata Digital Sdn Bhd (AD), that gives AD’s core digital businesses a pre-money enterprise value of US$500 million (RM2.07 billion).

AD chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Khairil Abdullah said Mitsui would become a strategic shareholder and business partner at AD’s core business verticals.

The core digital business includes Boost, the e-wallet service; analytics.data.advertising (ada), the largest independent digital agency in the region; and Apigate, an emerging global application programme interface platform provider.

“The funds raised will be earmarked to fuel the next phase of growth for AD’s core businesses,” he told reporters after the investment signing ceremony between AD and Mitsui & Co here today.

Earlier, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo witnessed the signing ceremony between Mohd Khairil, Axiata group president and group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, and Masahiro Moriyasu, the managing officer and chief operating officer of Mitsui’s information technology and communications business unit.

Mohd Khairil said the investment not only brought in financial resources for AD to grow its business but had also brought in strategic assets within the company’s portfolio.

“With the investment from Mitsui, we hope to further accelerate these businesses while still focusing on distinct financial innovations for consumers, data and creative content for brands, as well as enabling rapid growth and monetisation for partners on our platform,” he said.

Earlier, Moriyasu in his speech said AD was a powerful digital platform engaged in digital financial services, application programming interface and digital marketing.

“By enhancing close collaboration with AD, we are confident that we can support our partners and customers to create new value and accelerate their digital transformation in various industries,” he said.

Last week, AD entered into an agreement to sell its digital ventures portfolio at a valuation of US$140 million to Singapore investment fund, Pegasus 7 Ventures.

Combined with the pre-money equity valuation of AD’s core digital businesses, the entire portfolio is valued at US$640 million, it said. — Bernama