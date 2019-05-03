McDonald’s Malaysia eyes RM3b sales this year

Last year, McDonald’s Malaysia posted a 19 per cent sales growth year-on-year as it focused on investments in areas including local menu offerings, digital segments and community ventures. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — McDonald’s Malaysia aims to achieve RM3 billion in sales this year and plans to invest RM1.4 billion by 2025, said managing director and local operating partner Azmir Jaafar.

Last year, the fast-food restaurant chain posted a 19 per cent sales growth year-on-year (y-o-y) as it focused on investments in areas including local menu offerings, digital segments and community ventures.

“We are investing RM1.4 billion starting from 2016 until 2025, and still have about RM1 billion for this year onwards,” he said, adding that the company invested RM200 million over the past two years.

He said the company’s growth is expected to remain in the double digits.

“I would say we moderate at 15 per cent,” Azmir told a media briefing on the company’s updates, here today.

In 2017, it registered a 23 per cent y-o-y sales growth, 16 per cent in 2016 and 12 per cent in 2015.

Azmir said the company aims to open 170 new restaurants nationwide by 2025, remodel more than 200 restaurants and create 10,000 new jobs.

It also plans to open 20 new drive-thru restaurants this year to complement the existing 167 drive-thru restaurants.

“The drive-thru business has become a critical component of McDonald’s business strategy to elevate its market leadership,” Azmir said.

In December 2016, Saudi Arabia’s Lionhorn Pte Ltd bought over the rights to McDonald’s Malaysia and Singapore as the developmental licensee.

Since then, McDonald’s Malaysia has opened 23 new stores and remodelled 64 of its existing restaurants.

There are currently 278 McDonald’s restaurants in Malaysia, serving 13.5 million customers per month. — Bernama