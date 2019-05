A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, October 1, 2008. The FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,370.33 points compared to its close yesterday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 3 — London’s stock market rose and eurozone indices steadied at the open today awaiting the release of key US jobs data.

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 was unchanged at 12,345.32 points and the Paris CAC flattened at 5,537.46. — AFP