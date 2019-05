The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 per cent, or 137.37 points, to close at 30,081.55. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 3 — Hong Kong stocks rose today, reversing early losses to extend the previous day’s gains ahead of the release of US jobs data, though energy firms were hit by plunging oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 per cent, or 137.37 points, to close at 30,081.55.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday. — AFP