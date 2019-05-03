European shares take strength from banks, Adidas hits record high

The STOXX 600 has significantly underperformed the Euro-zone stocks index and Euro-zone blue-chips in the quarter to date, by about 1.21 percentage points and 1.67 percentage points, respectively. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 3 — European shares rose today, propped up by bank stocks amid a slew of corporate earnings reports, as the regional index licked its wounds a day after its worst loss in six weeks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 per cent at 0903 GMT.

“Today you see partly a correction from the yesterday’s move and hopes about a good US jobs report,” said Teewe Mevissen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank, referring to US non-farm payrolls data for April due later today.

A Reuters poll forecast a net addition of 185,000 new jobs.

The STOXX 600 has significantly underperformed the Euro-zone stocks index and Euro-zone blue-chips in the quarter to date, by about 1.21 percentage points and 1.67 percentage points, respectively.

Risks for equities going ahead “are more downward than upward,” said Rabobank’s Mevissen.

Bank stocks were up 0.9 per cent, aided by a 2.7 per cent gain in the London-listed shares of HSBC Holdings PLC after the lender beat quarterly profit estimates, bolstered by a surge in income from its core Asian business.

Societe Generale surged four per cent to lead the banking index’s gains. The French lender’s capital buffer was stronger than expected, helping investors shrug off a decline in quarterly net profit.

The personal and household goods sector rose 1.1 per cent.

Adidas hit a record high and was trading about 6.6 per cent higher. The sportswear maker clocked a rise in quarterly net profit thanks to high-margin ecommerce even as overall sales growth slowed.

Basic resources stocks gained onw per cent as copper prices rebounded. London-listed Anglo American Plc tacked on 1.7 per cent as Credit Suisse upgraded the miner to “outperform” from “neutral” and raised its price target on the stock.

Air France-KLM tumbled 4.3 per cent as the Franco-Dutch group blamed higher fuel costs and tough price competition for its first-quarter loss although it said pressure would ease in the rest of the year.

Reinsurer Swiss Re AG slid 2.6 per cent on an unexpected fall in quarterly net profit as claims from large losses exacted a heavy toll. Its stock was the biggest weight on the STOXX 600.

Auto-makers and parts manufacturers also tempered broad gains as they slid 0.4 per cent. Pirelli dropped 1.2 per cent after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the Italian tyre maker’s stock. — Reuters