Bursa continues downtrend at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Bursa Malaysia continued the downtrend at mid-morning, weighed down by selling in selected blue chips including Public Bank, Genting and Nestle.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.51 points to 1,630.73, from Thursday’s close of 1,632.24.

The benchmark index opened 0.71 of-a-point lower at 1,631.53.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 351 to 255 with 323 counters unchanged, 976 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.05 billion shares worth RM606.95 million.

However, the losses were capped by the index’s most heavily weighted counter, Maybank which rose two sen to RM9.27.

Among the heavyweights’ counters, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and TNB slid two sen lower at RM22.46, RM8.93 and RM12.26, respectively.

CIMB Group was flat at RM5.23.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ekovest was four sen higher at 86.5 sen, Impiana Hotels was flat at 4.5 sen and Iskandar Waterfront rose 7.5 sen to RM1.02.

For the losers, Nestle and Tasek Corporation eased 30 sen each to RM146.00 and RM6.00 while Pharmaniaga shed 15 sen to RM2.36.

The FBM Emas Index fell 8.89 points to 11,564.76, the FBMT 100 Index was 10.62 points weaker at 11,384.32 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 8.95 points to 11,716.43.

The FBM 70 reduced 13.80 points to 14,453.89 but the FBM Ace added 29.37 points to 4,633.50.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 10.78 points to 16,903.94, the Plantation Index slid 9.96 points to 7,195.97 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.29 point lower at 168.79. — Bernama