Floor traders work during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a picture released August 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 2 — Hong Kong shares ended with healthy gains today, boosted by hopes for China-US trade talks, with tech firms enjoying a much-needed rally after big losses earlier in the week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.83 per cent, or 245.07 points, to close at 29,944.18.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday. — AFP