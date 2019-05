Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Aug 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 2 — European stock markets opened mixed today, with Frankfurt and Paris resuming trading after the May Day break.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was open yesterday, shed 0.5 per cent to 7,346.84 points awaiting the Bank of England’s latest interest rate decision and economic forecasts.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 steadied at 12,349.10 points and the Paris CAC lost 0.3 per cent to 5,568.20 compared with their closing levels yesterday. — AFP