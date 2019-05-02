Bursa easier at mid-morning

Selected selling of heavyweights exerts downward pressure on Bursa Malaysia's benchmark index at mid-morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-morning today, with the benchmark index easing 0.30 per cent on selling activities seen in selected blue chips led by Digi and Maxis.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.98 points to 1,637.31, from Tuesday's close of 1,642.29.

The benchmark index opened 0.17 of-a-point better at 1,642.46.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 431 to 204, with 324 counters unchanged, 928 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares worth RM545.13 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM9.28, while Public Bank, TNB, IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were four sen higher at RM22.54, RM12.32, RM5.60 and RM20.02 respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Lambo Group was half-a-sen better at 10 sen, ARB added 6.5 sen to 59.5 sen, while Ekovest fell four sen to 84 sen with Bumi Armada flat at 23.5 sen.

For the gainers, Nestle improved 70 sen to RM146.80, BAT advanced 16 sen to RM35.02 and Hong Leong Industries advanced 14 sen to RM10.70.

The FBM Emas Index fell 49.22 points to 11,603.62, the FBMT 100 Index was 47.36 points weaker at 11,421.89 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 71.84 points to 11,765.21.

The FBM 70 declined 111.09 points to 14,467.72, but the FBM Ace added 8.37 points to 4,651.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 7.37 points to 16,955.32, the Plantation Index fell 45.98 points to 7,234.69 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.62 of-a-point easier at 169.31. — Bernama