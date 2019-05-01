S&P 500 opens at record high as Apple powers rally

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, April 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 1 — The S&P 500 index opened at an all-time high today, as gains Apple Inc’s shares after its stellar results and forecast powered a rally in technology stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.50 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,952.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.54 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 8,132.93 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.15 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 26,639.06. — Reuters pic