Sainsbury’s spends £46m on failed supermarket merger

Published 20 minutes ago on 01 May 2019

Logos of supermarket chains Asda (top) and Sainsbury’s are pictured outside adjacent branches of their stores in Stockport, England, April 30, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, May 1 — British supermarket Sainsbury’s today said it had spent £46 million attempting to merge with Walmart-owned Asda, one week after UK regulators blocked the proposed tie-up.

The hit, equivalent to US$60 million or €53.5 million, was revealed after the Competition and Markets Authority canned a deal that would have created Britain’s biggest supermarket, leapfrogging the country’s largest retailer and rival Tesco.

The charge contributed heavily to Sainsbury’s posting today a 29-per cent slump in annual net profit to £219 million.

Sainsbury’s said in its earnings statement that “£46 million of transaction costs were incurred in relation to the proposed combination with Asda, and principally comprised deal preparation, integration preparation and financing”.

Britain’s long-established supermarkets are facing intense competition from German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, as well as online rival Amazon. — Reuters

