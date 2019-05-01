Perodua maintains sales momentum with 82,700 vehicles sold for Jan-April period

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) launches the Perodua Bezza Limited Edition at the Malaysia Autoshow 2019 at Taman Ekspo Pertanian Malaysia Serdang (MAEPS) April 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd’s (Perodua) sales momentum remains strong with a 9.5 per cent increase to 82,700 units for the January-April 2019 period compared with 75,500 units in the same period last year.

Perodua said it was the highest number of vehicles the company sold in the first four months of any year, underpinned by continued strong demand for all of its models.

In a statement today, president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the sales figures, which were internally generated, proved there were strong continued support for Perodua’s products.

“While Perodua awaits the Malaysian Automotive Association’s (MAA) official total industry volume numbers, we believe our market share is above 43 per cent for the four-month period, thus directly benefiting the domestic economy as a whole.

“In fact, in the first four months of the year, Perodua spent RM1.8 billion on component purchases from local automotive suppliers and is on track to fulfil our commitment of RM5.4 billion in component purchases this year,” he added.

Zainal Abidin said the group would work further towards its commitment to purchase from domestic automotive component suppliers in the years to come, despite challenging market conditions.

“While it is too soon to set targets beyond 2019, we are cautiously optimistic that there will be growth for Perodua in 2020 and this will in turn directly benefit local suppliers,” he said.

Perodua’s models, all of which have over 90 per cent local content, saw healthy registrations in April with over 7,700 Myvis, 5,900 Axias, 4,200 Bezzas and 1,100 Alzas sold.

“As for the Aruz, we are happy to report that in April, there were over 3,200 units registered and this achievement is significant to us as the Aruz represents our latest transformation effort towards becoming a regional brand.

“Since the order books for the Aruz opened on Jan 3, nearly 20,000 bookings have been recorded, yielding a daily average of 170 bookings,” he added. — Bernama