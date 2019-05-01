Macau’s April casino revenue posts worst drop in nearly three years

Casinos are seen in a general view of Macau October 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 1 — Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau fell 8.3 per cent in April, the biggest year-on-year drop since June 2016, due to tempered demand from high rollers amid a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

April’s haul slid to 23.6 billion patacas (RM12.1 billion), the weakest monthly revenue this year, Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination posted today.

The figure, down from 25.8 billion patacas in March, was in line with analyst expectations for a 3-12 per cent drop year on year.

As the special administrative region marks 20 years since its handover from Portuguese rule, slower mainland economic growth, a weaker yuan and a simmering trade war threaten to derail growth. — Reuters