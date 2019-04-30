Taiwan-Malaysia bilateral trade grows to US$23.75b in 2018

A general view of George Town, Penang. The Taiwan Trade Centre is planning to organise the Taiwan Expo 2019, expected to take place in July in Penang. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Bilateral trade between Taiwan and Malaysia recorded a growth of 22.1 per cent valued at US$23.75 billion (RM98.05 billion) last year, said director of the Taiwan Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Tasha Hsiao.

She said majority of the trade was driven by industries related to the information and communications technology and technology based on services that are in high demand such as mobile games.

“Malaysia is among the top 10 countries as an investment destination that is strategic, and for trade with Taiwan. For us, Taiwanese companies and industry players must be more aggressive to penetrate the existing market,” she said after attending the Taiwan Excellence Hi-Tech Week here, today.

Considering the relations between the two countries, she said Taiwanese companies as well as players in the innovation and technology sector were urged to take advantage of the potential market in Malaysia.

“Taiwanese companies have made investments in Malaysia by opening offices such as the one available in Penang, which underlined the interest and confidence of the investors from Taiwan in the market in this country,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Excellence Hi-Tech Week expo will run for seven days from April 29 to May 5, 2019 at Plaza Low Yat here.

It is organised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan, through its Bureau of Foreign Trade. A total of 24 Taiwanese companies will showcase more than 50 innovative products spanning lifestyle gadgets, e-sports products and other innovative technologies.

Among the products and services featured at the expo are various segments such as smart city, green technology and Industrial Revolution 4.0.

To further spur the investment and trade activities between Taiwan and Malaysia, the Taiwan Trade Centre is planning to organise the Taiwan Expo 2019, expected to take place in July in Penang. — Bernama