Bursa continues to trend higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend higher at mid-afternoon, supported by the firmness of the index's most heavily weighted counter, Maybank.

At 3pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.74 points better at 1,641.14 from yesterday's close of 1,637.40.

After opening 2.78 points weaker at 1,634.62, the local index moved between 1,634.54 and 1,642.59 throughout the session.

Market breadth, however, was negative with losers leading gainers 399 to 308, with 386 counters unchanged, 810 untraded and 51 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.43 billion shares worth RM928.14 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose 14 sen to RM9.28, TNB added eight sen to RM12.28, while Petronas Chemicals fell four sen to RM8.96 and Public Bank eased two sen to RM22.54.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada and KNM were flat at 23.5 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Ekovest fell half-a-sen to 89 sen.

For the gainers, Panasonic rose 24 sen to RM37.84, F&N added 18 sen to RM34.90 and MISC improved 13 sen to RM6.93.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 18.89 points to 11,651.56, the FBMT 100 Index was 19.33 points better at 11,466.35, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 6.29 points to 11,820.42.

The FBM 70 erased 2.74 points to 14,595.80 and the FBM Ace slid 1.79 points to 4,667.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index boosted 104.31 points to 16,991.68, but the Plantation Index eased 14.52 points to 7,259.52 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.51 of-a-point lower at 169.57. — Bernama