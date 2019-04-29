Malay Mail

S&P 500 hits record high on upbeat consumer spending, earnings optimism

Published 46 minutes ago on 29 April 2019

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, April 23, 2019. — Reuters pic
NEW YORK, April 29 — The S&P 500 hit an all-time high for the first time since late September today, buoyed by upbeat consumer spending data and a largely positive earnings that helped restore investors’ faith in the decade-long bull run.

The benchmark index crossed its record high of 2,940.91 hit on September 21, a day after hitting another closing record high.

At 9.32am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 4.92 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 26,548.25, the S&P 500 was up 1.36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,941.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.17 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 8,153.57. — Reuters

