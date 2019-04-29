Hong Kong stocks kick off week with a rally

Floor traders work during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a picture released August 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 29 — Hong Kong shares ended with healthy gains today, tracking a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, with investors looking to the resumption of China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.97 per cent, or 287.80 points, to close at 29,892.81.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.77 per cent, or 23.90 points, to 3,062.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, shed 2.41 per cent, or 40.18 points, to 1,625.62. — AFP