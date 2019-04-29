Gazprom doubles net profits to US$22.5b

A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow June 30, 2016. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, April 29 — Russian energy giant Gazprom today announced a two-fold jump in its net profit for 2018 as the volume and price of gas exported to Europe both rose from the previous year.

The state-controlled group’s net profit last year rose to 1,456 billion rubles (RM93 billion), compared to 714 billion rubles in 2017, according to an earnings statement.

Operating profit more than doubled over the year to 1,903 billion rubles, while revenue climbed 26 per cent year-on-year to 8,224 billion rubles.

Sales to Europe and Turkey, Gazprom’s most lucrative area, rose a little more than three per cent to reach 201 billion cubic metres last year despite geopolitical tensions and calls for the EU to diversify supply sources.

Gazprom’s European market share has increased in recent years, reaching around one third of total consumption.

The company’s exports to former USSR republics were up 8.9 per cent while domestic sales increased by 4.3 per cent. — AFP