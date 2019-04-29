Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning, dragged down by persistent selling in selected heavyweights led by Petronas Chemicals and Public Bank.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.23 points to 1,632.15 from Friday’s close of 1,638.38.

The benchmark index opened 1.08 points weaker at 1,637.30.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 524 to 167, while 288 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded and 60 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.13 billion shares worth RM580.53 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank stayed flat at RM9.14, Public Bank fell 14 sen to RM22.50, Petronas Chemicals slid nine sen to RM9.01 and TNB decreased four sen to RM12.10.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sumatec eased half-a-sen to one sen, Seacera declined 6.5 sen to 25 sen and Ekovest eased six sen to 88.5 sen.

For the top gainers, Yee Lee Corporation added 39 sen to RM2.33, PLB Engineering rose 23 sen to RM1.41 and Sunsuria gained 17.5 sen to 81 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 53.00 points to 11,612.81, the FBMT 100 Index was 47.30 points weaker at 11,429.82 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 83.27 points to 11,802.65.

The FBM 70 eased 75.53 points to 14,655.20 and the FBM Ace was lower by 99.90 points to 4,693.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 12.09 points to 16,869.37, the Plantation Index slid 45.50 points to 7,252.97 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.88 of a point lower at 171.13. — Bernama