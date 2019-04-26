Maxis records RM409m net profit for Q1

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Maxis Bhd recorded a net profit of RM409 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q1 2019), on the back of RM2.23 billion in revenue.

In the same quarter last year, the telecommunications company posted a net profit of RM523 million while revenue amounted to RM2.24 billion.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Maxis said it continued to grow and lead in the postpaid market, with the segment’s revenue growing 1.5 per cent to RM1 billion from RM985 million in Q1 2018, while subscribers grew by 349,000 to 3.3 million.

Maxis chief executive officer-designate Gökhan Ogut said the company was pleased with its performance and the progress of services development during the quarter.

“We had a stable Q1 performance which was a quick recovery from Q4 2018. We are starting to deliver on the expectations, systematically building a momentum in executing our new growth strategy.

“Customer take- up of our converged, fibre and enterprise services has been strong, with results that have exceeded our expectations,” he added.

Key highlights during the quarter included strong data growth and usage, with average blended data consumption higher at 11.7GB per month, 7.1 per cent higher that the previous quarter.

Maxis had also signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei for the 5G acceleration programme and began the first 5G live trials in the country, recording close to 3Gbps download speed with the test user equipment.

— Bernama