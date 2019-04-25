Leong Hup International to raise RM275m via IPO

Screengrab from the www.leonghupinternational.com website.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Leong Hup International Bhd, which is en route to the main market of Bursa Malaysia on May 16, aims to raise total gross proceeds of RM275 million via its initial public offerings.

Executive director/chief executive officer Tan Sri Francis Lau Tuang Nguang said the proceeds would be utilised mainly for capital expenditure to facilitate the expected growth of the company's operations in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

“Going forward, we will remain focused on implementing our business development strategies to ensure business continuity and growth.

“To begin with, we will further increase our visibility and presence in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines,” he told reporters after the launch of the company's prospectus here today.

Leong Hup International is principally involved in the production of poultry, egg and livestock feed across the poultry value chain in South-east Asia. — Bernama