P&G, Coca-Cola report higher profits

Coca-Cola reported first-quarter profits of US$1.7 billion (RM7.02 billion). — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 23 — Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola reported higher quarterly profits today, lifted by premium consumer items at Procter and new beverage offerings at Coca-Cola.

P&G, whose brands include Bounty paper towel and Crest toothpaste, reported profits of US$2.7 billion (RM11.14 billion) in its fiscal third-quarter, up 9.3 per cent from the year-ago period.

Revenues rose 1.1 per cent to US$16.5 billion.

P&G scored a solid five per cent increase in “organic” sales, which strips out foreign exchange effects and divestitures.

The company pointed to strength in higher-end cosmetics, toothpaste and detergent, among other items. This group of products includes “Tide Pods,” which combine a traditional detergent with stain removers and brighteners.

P&G typically boosts prices when it introduces premium products, lifting profits. However, Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said the company was also focusing on better basic-level products in shaving and baby care, which have been weak spots at P&G in the recent period.

“We’re doing very well at the high end, but we need to do better at the low end,” Moeller said on a conference call with reporters.

Coca-Cola, meanwhile, reported first-quarter profits of US$1.7 billion, up 22.7 per cent.

Revenues climbed 5.2 per cent to US$8.0 billion.

Sparkling beverage volumes grew one per cent, boosted by an especially strong performance by the recently-revamped Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a diet cola.

The soda giant also pointed to a successful launch of its Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar.

Revenues got a small lift from Brexit because of additional sales in anticipation of a possible “hard” Brexit that was averted when the European Union granted Britain an extension to permit more time to negotiate the terms of its divorce.

“We’re encouraged by our first quarter results as our disciplined growth strategies continue to deliver strong underlying performance,” said Chief Executive James Quincey in a press release.

Shares of P&G fell 1.5 per cent in pre-market trading to US$104.48, while Coca-Cola rose 2.7 per cent to US$48.65. — AFP