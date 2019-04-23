Bursa Malaysia marginally higher at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 0.94 of-a-point to 1,623.00, from yesterday’s close of 1,622.06. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally higher today supported by mild buying interest in banking and energy stocks, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 0.94 of-a-point to 1,623.00, from yesterday’s close of 1,622.06.

The benchmark index opened 2.06 points firmer at 1,624.12.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 419 to 181, while 347 counters were unchanged, 969 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.54 billion shares worth RM833.74 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose four sen to RM22.58.

Public Bank Group yesterday said it aims to approve RM50 billion in mortgage loans and RM40 billion small and medium enterprises (SME) loans in three years.

The group’s managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said as the largest domestic financier for both segments, it is committed to supporting home ownership and growth of the SME sector in the country.

Tenaga’s shares improved 10 sen to RM12.26 in tracking the better overnight performance of energy stocks on Wall Street.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.15, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.89 with CIMB flat at RM5.17.

For the top gainers, DWL added 31 sen to RM1.99, DLady rose 30 sen to RM64.00 and BAT recovered 26 sen to RM36.52.

Of the actives, Ekovest fell 10.5 sen to 86.5 sen, IWCity eased 14 sen to RM1.18 and Bumi Armada shed half-a-sen to 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 8.64 points to 11,548.74, the FBMT 100 Index was 3.60 points easier at 11,365.50 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 16.22 points to 11,733.67.

The FBM 70 declined 45.82 points to 14,571.72 and the FBM Ace was lower by 29.03 points to 4,686.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 11.09 points to 16,822.63, the Plantation Index declined 6.51 points to 7,202.04 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.20 of-a-point weaker at 168.79. — Bernama